Growers Harvest Sweetcorn In Salt Water 325G

Write a review
Growers Harvest Sweetcorn In Salt Water 325G
£ 0.35
£1.35/kg
  Pack size: 260g

6 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Vile stuff. It tastes hard and dry like the corn used in animal feed. I fed the remainder of the tin to the local fox and even he turned it down

Almost inedible.

1 stars

Practically inedible and zero flavour. No matter the length you boil it it is chewy and tough. Should remove this from being sold.

DON'T BOTHER

1 stars

I regret to say this - but this sweetcorn must be the WORST tinned sweetcorn I have ever had It is tasteless - it is hard - it is simply INEDIBLE

Bad one of the batch

1 stars

the contents was off, the slimy texture made me sniff and taste, it was awful. I have had them before without a problem, but not risking it again.

Rubbish sweet-con!

1 stars

Don't waste your money, spend an extra 15p on Tesco's own sweetcorn which is far superior, much crisper and sweeter. This Growers Harvest is really bottom of the barrel stuff. It's chewy, not nice and crisp, and it's not very sweet but rather it's very bland.

Just didn't taste very good.

2 stars

Just didn't taste very good.

