Grower's Harvest Sliced Carrots 300G

Mushy and horrible. As now the ONLY Tinned carrots available through Click and Collect, it is now one of the vegetables that we no longer have.
Can’t go wrong for the price
These are ok but for the price you just can not go wrong. I mash these down and add to lean turkey mince and parsley or mash it in with growers harvest potatoes and add tuna or mackerel to make easy no waste fish cakes for treats for my dog! It saves so much time on preparation
Value for money
Just as good as any other brand of tinned carrots.
Okay. When put in with a stew
V good.....
Great taste...
BEST TINNED CARROTS
Best tinned carrots, not always available online but available instore.