Grower's Harvest Sliced Carrots 300G

Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£ 0.20
£1.25/kg DR.WT

½ of a can
Typical values per 100g: Energy 112kJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced carrots in water.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Carrot, Water, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1½ mins, 900W 1 min
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

160g

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (80g)
Energy112kJ / 27kcal89kJ / 21kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.2g3.4g
Sugars3.7g3.0g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein0.5g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Mushy and horrible. As now the ONLY Tinned carrot

1 stars

Mushy and horrible. As now the ONLY Tinned carrots available through Click and Collect, it is now one of the vegetables that we no longer have.

Can’t go wrong for the price

4 stars

These are ok but for the price you just can not go wrong. I mash these down and add to lean turkey mince and parsley or mash it in with growers harvest potatoes and add tuna or mackerel to make easy no waste fish cakes for treats for my dog! It saves so much time on preparation

Value for money

5 stars

Just as good as any other brand of tinned carrots.

Okay. When put in with a stew

4 stars

Okay. When put in with a stew

V good.....

5 stars

Great taste...

BEST TINNED CARROTS

5 stars

Best tinned carrots, not always available online but available instore.

