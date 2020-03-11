Xprt. For Men Refresh Face Wipes 25 Pack

Product Description
- Tesco Xprt for Men Refreshing Face Wipes
- XPRT FOR MEN REFRESHING FACE WIPES have been engineered to help: X Remove environmental pollutants such as dirt and oil, from the face and head X Cleanse and refresh skin before bed, while traveling, after the gym or at the office without the need for soap and water Formulated with vitamin E & pro vitamin B5. Beard friendly. Dermatologically tested.
- Vitamin E & Pro Vitamin B5 Cleansing. pH balanced and beard friendly Exclusively at Tesco EDANA do not flush logo
- XPRT FOR MEN REFRESHING FACE WIPES have been engineered to help: X Remove environmental pollutants such as dirt and oil, from the face and head X Cleanse and refresh skin before bed, while traveling, after the gym or at the office without the need for soap and water Formulated with vitamin E & pro vitamin B5. Beard friendly. Dermatologically tested.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Citrate, Benzoic Acid, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana Water, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Dehydroacetic Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Menthyl Lactate, Sodium Gluconate, Citric Acid, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, PEG-35 Castor Oil, Zinc Gluconate, Magnesium Aspartate, Copper Gluconate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Peel back label, remove wipe and reseal immediately, wipe as required.
Recycling info
Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
25 Wipes
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020