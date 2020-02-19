By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Expert For Men Energising Body Spray 150Ml

Expert For Men Energising Body Spray 150Ml
£ 0.70
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • XPRT FOR MEN energising body spray
  • Xprt For Men Energising Body Spray has been engineered to deliver a warm scent with mandarin, vanilla and woody tones
  • Long lasting scent
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Coumarin, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Hold can 15-20cm from the body and spray.

Warnings

  • Danger. Extremely Flammable Aerosol,
  • Pressurised container: may burst if heated.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.,
  • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
  • Do not pierce or burn, even after use.,
  • Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F

Recycling info

Aerosol. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150 ml

Safety information

  1. Flammable
Great!

5 stars

Very nice scent, and a good price! Seems to be long lasting as claimed too. Glad it's just a regular deodorant and not an antiperspirant!

