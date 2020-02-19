Expert For Men Energising Body Spray 150Ml

Great!
Very nice scent, and a good price! Seems to be long lasting as claimed too. Glad it's just a regular deodorant and not an antiperspirant!
INGREDIENTS: Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Coumarin, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal.
Store upright in a cool place
Produced in the U.K.
Aerosol. Metal widely recycled
150 ml
DANGER Danger. Extremely Flammable Aerosol, Pressurised container: may burst if heated., Keep out of reach of children., Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking., Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source., Do not pierce or burn, even after use., Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F
