Xprt. For Men Stimulating Bodyspray 150Ml

Product Description
- XPRT FOR MEN stimulating body spray
- Xprt For Men Stimulating Body Spray has been engineered to deliver a fresh scent with cooling menthol, aromatic herbs and amber notes.
- Long lasting scent
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin.
Storage
Store upright in a cool place
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Hold can 15-20cm from the body and spray.
Warnings
Recycling info
Aerosol. Metal widely recycled
Net Contents
150 ml
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Danger. Extremely Flammable Aerosol, Pressurised container: may burst if heated., Keep out of reach of children., Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking., Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source., Do not pierce or burn, even after use., Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F
