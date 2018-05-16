By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Oak Smoked Tomato Dressing 225Ml

Tesco Finest Oak Smoked Tomato Dressing 225Ml
£ 1.75
£0.78/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy161kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Dressing with oak smoked tomato purée and garlic purée.
  • Naturally smoked over oak wood for a deeper flavour. Oak smoked tomato is pureed with garlic and oregano for an earthy dressing. Seasoned with a kick of black pepper.
  • Naturally smoked over oak wood for a deeper flavour.
  • Pack size: 225ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Water, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée (10%), Sugar, Red Onion, Garlic Purée (2%), Salt, Cornflour, Oregano, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Coarse Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Paprika Extract), Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy1075kJ / 258kcal161kJ / 39kcal
Fat17.6g2.6g
Saturates1.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate23.3g3.5g
Sugars8.7g1.3g
Fibre1.3g0.2g
Protein1.0g0.1g
Salt1.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

