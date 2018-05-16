Tesco Finest Oak Smoked Tomato Dressing 225Ml

- Energy161kJ 39kcal2%
- Fat2.6g4%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075kJ / 258kcal
Product Description
- Dressing with oak smoked tomato purée and garlic purée.
- Naturally smoked over oak wood for a deeper flavour. Oak smoked tomato is pureed with garlic and oregano for an earthy dressing. Seasoned with a kick of black pepper.
- Naturally smoked over oak wood for a deeper flavour.
- Pack size: 225ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Water, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée (10%), Sugar, Red Onion, Garlic Purée (2%), Salt, Cornflour, Oregano, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Coarse Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Paprika Extract), Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before use.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|1075kJ / 258kcal
|161kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|8.7g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019