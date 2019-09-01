By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(1)Write a review
Expert For Men Anti Perspirant Refreshing 250Ml

Product Description

  • XPRT FOR MEN REFRESHING ANTIPERSPIRANT DEODORANT.
  • Xprt For Men Refreshing Antiperspirant has been engineered to provide 48 hrs of sweat and odour protection A refreshing scent with woody, aromatic and citrus accords. Alcohol free. Contains anti bacterial agents.
  • 48 hrs protection 0% alcohol
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Triethyl Citrate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Parfum, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, BHT.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake can well before use. Hold can 15-20cm from underarm and spray.

Warnings

  • Danger. Extremely Flammable Aerosol,
  • Pressurised container: may burst if heated.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.,
  • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
  • Do not pierce or burn, even after use.,
  • Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F,
  • Use only as directed

Recycling info

Aerosol. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

excellent for the money, great smell and effective

5 stars

excellent for the money, great smell and effective

