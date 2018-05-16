Tesco Finest Balsamic Dressing Of Modena 225Ml

- Energy215kJ 52kcal3%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1437kJ / 347kcal
Product Description
- Dressing made with vinegar, rapeseed oil and extra virgin olive oil (6%).
- With Balsamic vinegar of Modena and extra virgin olive oil (6%). This simple classic dressing combines rich, tangy balsamic vinegar of Modena with extra virgin olive oil. Perfect drizzled over a green salad.
- With Balsamic vinegar of Modena and extra virgin olive oil (6%).
- Pack size: 225ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Balsamic Vinegar (36%) (Sulphites) [Wine Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar), Grape Must], Rapeseed Oil (24%), Water, Sugar (Sulphites), White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (6%), Garlic Purée, Cornflour (Sulphites), Salt, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before use.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|1437kJ / 347kcal
|215kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|29.9g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|13.5g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019