Tesco Extracts Female Bodyspray Lilac 75Ml

£ 0.70
£0.93/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts lilac body spray
  • Tesco Extracts lilac body spray is a sweet fragrance of sweet orchid, vanilla bean and jasmine.
  • Sweet Orchid & Jasmine
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Coumarin, Linalool.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Hold can 15-20cm from the body and spray.

Warnings

  • Danger. Extremely Flammable Aerosol,
  • Pressurised container: may burst if heated.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.,
  • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
  • Do not pierce or burn, even after use.,
  • Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F,
  • Use only as directed

Recycling info

Aerosol. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75ml

Safety information

  1. Flammable
Smells Gorgeous

5 stars

A gorgeous long lasting fragrance.

