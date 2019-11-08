Stockwell & Co. Rice Pudding 400G

We prefer this as it is not thick and gooey it's m
We prefer this as it is not thick and gooey it's more like home made
creamy and delicious
Excellent value and wonderful taste.
Try This
its not one of your more famous expensive brands,it probably has less additives in it.but this is good,seriously good,like all rice pudding,add a little cinnamon..and enjoy
Tastes exactly the same as ambrosia but one heck of a lot cheaper.
Tasty :)
My daughter loves it, very good value for money. It’s not as thick as the leading brand, but still tasty! A regular staple in our house.
Unpleasant fakeness.
Rice is ok sauce taste like chemicals, watery constancy and gives my son an upset tummy.
Disgusting!
Yuck! Watery , gloopy and tasteless. Horrible consistency. Needs a recipe change.