Stockwell & Co. Rice Pudding 400G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 0.20
£0.05/100g
1/2 of a can
  • Energy685kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Creamed rice pudding.
  • Enjoy hot or cold Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table at a price that's always right
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Water, Whole Milk, Rice (9%), Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave heat.
800W 3 mins
900W 2½ mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Microwave for 800W 1 min/ 900W 45 secs. Stir then microwave for 800W 1 min/ 900W 45 secs. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.

    For best results, microwave heat.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy343kJ / 81kcal685kJ / 162kcal
Fat0.8g1.6g
Saturates0.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate15.3g30.6g
Sugars7.2g14.4g
Fibre0.0g0.1g
Protein3.1g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

We prefer this as it is not thick and gooey it's m

5 stars

We prefer this as it is not thick and gooey it's more like home made

creamy and delicious

5 stars

Excellent value and wonderful taste.

Try This

4 stars

its not one of your more famous expensive brands,it probably has less additives in it.but this is good,seriously good,like all rice pudding,add a little cinnamon..and enjoy

Tastes exactly the same as ambrosia but one heck o

5 stars

Tastes exactly the same as ambrosia but one heck of a lot cheaper.

Tasty :)

5 stars

My daughter loves it, very good value for money. It’s not as thick as the leading brand, but still tasty! A regular staple in our house.

Unpleasant fakeness.

1 stars

Rice is ok sauce taste like chemicals, watery constancy and gives my son an upset tummy.

Disgusting!

1 stars

Yuck! Watery , gloopy and tasteless. Horrible consistency. Needs a recipe change.

