Tesco Chipotle And Garlic Salad Topper 100G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ / 541kcal
Product Description
- Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and edamame beans, seasoned with chipotle, chilli and garlic.
- SPICY KICK Mixed seeds and edamame beans, seasoned with chipotle and chilli. Sprinkle into your fajitas for added crunch and spice.
- SPICY KICK Mixed seeds and edamame beans, seasoned with chipotle and chilli.
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Seeds (52%), Pumpkin Seeds (18%), Roasted Corn, Edamame Beans (7%)(Soya), Sunflower Oil, Rice Syrup, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cider Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli Flakes.
Allergy Information
- Contains soya.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Reseal for freshness.
Produce of
Produced in Ireland
Number of uses
5 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2246kJ / 541kcal
|449kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|37.9g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.9g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|10.0g
|2.0g
|Protein
|27.0g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
