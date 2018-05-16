By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chipotle And Garlic Salad Topper 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chipotle And Garlic Salad Topper 100G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy449kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ / 541kcal

Product Description

  • Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and edamame beans, seasoned with chipotle, chilli and garlic.
  • SPICY KICK Mixed seeds and edamame beans, seasoned with chipotle and chilli. Sprinkle into your fajitas for added crunch and spice.
  • SPICY KICK Mixed seeds and edamame beans, seasoned with chipotle and chilli.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Seeds (52%), Pumpkin Seeds (18%), Roasted Corn, Edamame Beans (7%)(Soya), Sunflower Oil, Rice Syrup, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cider Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Reseal for freshness.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2246kJ / 541kcal449kJ / 108kcal
Fat37.9g7.6g
Saturates5.1g1.0g
Carbohydrate17.9g3.6g
Sugars3.9g0.8g
Fibre10.0g2.0g
Protein27.0g5.4g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Mediterranean Inspired Salad Topper 100G

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Tesco Lemon And Pepper Salad Topper 100G

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Sweet Crisp Salad 128G

£ 1.00
£0.78/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here