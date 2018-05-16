By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Custard Pot 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Custard Pot 400G
£ 0.90
£0.23/100g
¼ of a pot
  • Energy393kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to eat UHT custard.
  • THICK & CREAMY Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • THICK & CREAMY Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk(Water, Dried Skimmed Milk), Sugar, Cream (Milk) (5%), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave heat.
MICROWAVE
Remove plastic lid and foil lid and cover pot with cling film.
Microwave for 800W/900W 1 min.
Stir then microwave for 800W 1 min/900W 30 secs.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB
3-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy393kJ / 93kcal393kJ / 93kcal
Fat2.3g2.3g
Saturates1.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate14.8g14.8g
Sugars9.1g9.1g
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein2.7g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Fresh British Extra Thick Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.10
£0.35/100ml

Tesco Bramley Apple Pie

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco Creamed Rice Pudding 400G

£ 0.55
£0.14/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here