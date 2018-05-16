Tesco Custard Pot 400G

- Energy393kJ 93kcal5%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars9.1g10%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal
Product Description
- Ready to eat UHT custard.
- THICK & CREAMY Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk(Water, Dried Skimmed Milk), Sugar, Cream (Milk) (5%), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results, microwave heat.
MICROWAVE
Remove plastic lid and foil lid and cover pot with cling film.
Microwave for 800W/900W 1 min.
Stir then microwave for 800W 1 min/900W 30 secs.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: HOB
3-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|393kJ / 93kcal
|393kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|14.8g
|Sugars
|9.1g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.7g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
