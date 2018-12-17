Tesco Rooibos 80 Bags 200G

Plastic teabags - no thanks.
The tea is ok but I'm trying to reduce consumption of plastics...we compost our teabags and have found that they are made of plastic...a fine plastic mesh runs though all our compost and this is from teabags. So we have switched to loose leaf tea (why is it more expensive??) but loose leaf redbush tea is unavailable at tesco. Therefore now buying loose redbush tea through ebay instead. Please made loose redbush tea available Tesco, and try to reduce the plastic in our products. And don't penalise us for trying to buy plastic free products (by making the same Tesco brand loose tea more expensive than the teabags).
This tea tastes awful. Definitely worth spending more and buying Tick Tock rooibos.