Tesco Rooibos 80 Bags 200G

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Rooibos 80 Bags 200G
£ 2.19
£1.10/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy11kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • 80 Rooibos infusion bags.
  • NUTTY & SLIGHTLY SWEET Selected for a distinctive taste, naturally caffeine free Our farmers have been growing rooibos plants in the Western Cape region for generations. They harvest these spiny plants and dry them naturally in the hot South African sun to make this distinctive, bright red brew.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Making your perfect infusion:

    1. Use one bag per person per cup. 
    2. Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils. 
    3. Infuse for about 3-5 minutes according to your personal taste. 
    4. Serve without milk.

Number of uses

80 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy5kJ / 1kcal11kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.6g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Plastic teabags - no thanks.

2 stars

The tea is ok but I'm trying to reduce consumption of plastics...we compost our teabags and have found that they are made of plastic...a fine plastic mesh runs though all our compost and this is from teabags. So we have switched to loose leaf tea (why is it more expensive??) but loose leaf redbush tea is unavailable at tesco. Therefore now buying loose redbush tea through ebay instead. Please made loose redbush tea available Tesco, and try to reduce the plastic in our products. And don't penalise us for trying to buy plastic free products (by making the same Tesco brand loose tea more expensive than the teabags).

This tea tastes awful. Definitely worth spending

1 stars

This tea tastes awful. Definitely worth spending more and buying Tick Tock rooibos.

