Tesco Finest 12X Strawberry & Cream Meringue Shells

Tesco Finest 12X Strawberry & Cream Meringue Shells
£ 2.00
£0.17/each
2 meringue shells
  • Energy118kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1683kJ / 396kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Strawberry and cream flavour mini meringue shells.
  • Delicate and light shells with the sweet flavour of strawberry and cream. Delicate and light meringue shells made with Free Range British Eggs and the sweet flavours of strawberries and cream.
  • Delicate and light shells with the sweet flavour of strawberry and cream.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1683kJ / 396kcal118kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.4g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate93.0g6.5g
Sugars92.9g6.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein5.1g0.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

