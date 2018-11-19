By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Faitrade Sumatra Beans 227G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Faitrade Sumatra Beans 227G
£ 3.29
£1.45/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted coffee beans.
  • A sweet, earthy Indonesian coffee beans with intense flavours of dark chocolate. Sumatra's rich soil and tropical climate gives this coffee a sweet, earthy richness and intense dark chocolate flavour. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers on the island. Farmers like Solomon, who lives on a small farm in northern Sumatra where he grows and prepares the beans himself to produce an exceptional quality coffee.
  A sweet, earthy Indonesian coffee beans with intense flavours of dark chocolate. Sumatra's rich soil and tropical climate gives this coffee a sweet, earthy richness and intense dark chocolate flavour. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers on the island. Farmers like Solomon, who lives on a small farm in northern Sumatra where he grows and prepares the beans himself to produce an exceptional quality coffee.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • A sweet, earthy Indonesian coffee with intense flavours of dark chocolate
  • Strength - no.5
  • Single origin
  • Fairtrade
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Indonesia. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • How to make the perfect cup of coffee:
  • Grind your coffee beans to suit your coffee maker.
  • Cafetiére's need a coarse grind whilst filter and espresso machines require a finer grind.
  • Use one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more if you like it stronger.
  • In a cafetiére coffee is best brewed for 3 to 5 minutes and an espresso machine should take around 20 seconds to pour.
  • Suitable for cafetiéres, filter machines, moka pots and percolators. Please refer to your machine manufacturer's guidelines for further instructions.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy3kJ / <1kcal5kJ / 1kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

the best

5 stars

the best beans tesco sell, the rest are poor, if you like a more medium strength, try tesco finest colombian they are also lovely taste, i use a percolator, but if you grind them fine enough you can use a caffertirea

