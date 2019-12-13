By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Tofoo Co. Smoked Organic Tofu 225G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.12/100g
Each 75g serving (as sold) contains/provides:
  • Energy431kJ 103 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kj

Product Description

  • Organic tofu, handmade and beechwood-smoked for a distinctive taste - hot or cold.
  • The Magician
  • How do we get this Tofoo so deliciously tasty? It's all smoke and mirrors.
  • But without the mirrors.
  • We take our organic, all-natural tofu and smoke it with beechwood for a distinctive taste. Magic!
  • Too Good to be 'Fu
  • Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo is definitely not. We've spelt it differently because it's not like other tofu. It's handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe to be about a zillion times tastier - so it's perfect for flexitarians, carnivores and real foodies, as well as veggies and vegans. Plus, it's organic, 100% natural, non-GM, dairy, gluten & yeast free.
  • Organic
  • Tofu with taste
  • Extra firm
  • Free tip card inside
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Tofu* (93%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Sea Salt, *Denotes Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Sesame Seeds and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened place in water in an airtight container, use within 48hrs. Not suitable for freezing.For Use By See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil & bake on a tray for 20-25 mins.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry over a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to do Tofoo
  • Drain. No need to press - we're special like that. Chop, cook, enjoy. Or be a rebel and eat it cold - yes - rebels eat their Tofoo cold.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Yeast

Name and address

  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
  • Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 75g
Energy 574kj431kj
-137kcal103kcal
Fat 7.6g5.7g
- of which saturates 1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate 2.0g1.5g
- of which sugars 0.5g0.4g
Fibre 0.6g0.5g
Protein 15.2g11.4g
Salt 0.30g0.23g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best tofoo I've had so far

5 stars

This a really nice tofu with more flavour than most. Typically I don't eat tofu , but this brand has changed my mind about the product!

