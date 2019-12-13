The Tofoo Co. Smoked Organic Tofu 225G

Best tofoo I've had so far
This a really nice tofu with more flavour than most. Typically I don't eat tofu , but this brand has changed my mind about the product!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kj
Tofu* (93%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Sea Salt, *Denotes Organic ingredients
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened place in water in an airtight container, use within 48hrs. Not suitable for freezing.For Use By See Side of Pack
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil & bake on a tray for 20-25 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry over a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.
Made in the UK
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
225g
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 75g
|Energy
|574kj
|431kj
|-
|137kcal
|103kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|5.7g
|- of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|1.5g
|- of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|15.2g
|11.4g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.23g
