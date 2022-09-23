We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ice Valley Spring Water Still 24X500ml

3.7(7)Write a review
Ice Valley Spring Water Still 24X500ml
£3.50
£0.03/100ml

Product Description

  • Ice Valley Spring Water Still 24X500ml
  • Totally cool
  • Totally recyclable
  • Totally Ice Valley
  • Bottles are cleaned, washed & melted into pellets.
  • Pellets are manufactured into everything from a new bottle to clothes to playground equipment.
  • Top up with pure, cool and crystal clear water from Ice Valley - a refreshing, unique spring water for a healthy lifestyle.
  • 24 Eco Bottles
  • Totally Cool Totally Recyclable
  • Welcome to the Valley of Refreshment
  • Pack size: 12L

Information

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy your bottle of Ice Valley Water.
  • Empty bottle and replace cap. Place both in the recycling bin.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Shepley Spring Ltd,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD8 8EA,
  • EU Address
  • Suite 10405,

Return to

  • Shepley Spring Ltd,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD8 8EA,
  • EU Address
  • Suite 10405,
  • 5 Fitzwilliam Square,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 R744.

Net Contents

24 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMineral Analysis mg (typical values per L)
Calcium47
Magnesium13
Potassium2
Sodium88
Bicarbonate255
Sulphate8
Nitrate<2
Chloride74
Dry Residue at 180°C398
pH (at source)7.7
View all Still Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Would not recommend!

1 stars

The sodium level is so high (11x the amount in my usual bottled water) that drinking it actually makes you feel more thirsty. Ended up pouring it down the sink!

wonderful taste! pure and fresh

5 stars

wonderful taste! pure and fresh, unlike many other brands. no smell. just water. brings to mind actual spring water and probably is. awesome!

no bad taste had to give 4 stars because of lid

4 stars

good price no bad tastes lid can be a little difficult I uselessly go for the 12 pack and the 2ltr bottles as well but these have lasted well still have 5 bottles left over a 2 week period.

Amazing, convenient and surprisingly fresh tasting

5 stars

Amazing, convenient and surprisingly fresh tasting summer drink.

Best water on the market for current climate!!!!

5 stars

good quality and price. More superior to other brands such as Buxton and Highland Spring. Amazing price and amazing quality!!!!!

Bathing in an ice bath

5 stars

Bathing in an ice bath

You get what you pay for

1 stars

Tastes like unfiltered tap water. Plastic bottle is extremely flimsy, thus it might leach plastic into the water. You get what you pay for. Try highland springs; it’s the best tasting natural spring water, better than Evian.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here