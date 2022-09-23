Ice Valley Spring Water Still 24X500ml

Would not recommend!
The sodium level is so high (11x the amount in my usual bottled water) that drinking it actually makes you feel more thirsty. Ended up pouring it down the sink!
wonderful taste! pure and fresh, unlike many other brands. no smell. just water. brings to mind actual spring water and probably is. awesome!
good price no bad tastes lid can be a little difficult I uselessly go for the 12 pack and the 2ltr bottles as well but these have lasted well still have 5 bottles left over a 2 week period.
Amazing, convenient and surprisingly fresh tasting summer drink.
Best water on the market for current climate!!!!
good quality and price. More superior to other brands such as Buxton and Highland Spring. Amazing price and amazing quality!!!!!
Bathing in an ice bath
You get what you pay for
Tastes like unfiltered tap water. Plastic bottle is extremely flimsy, thus it might leach plastic into the water. You get what you pay for. Try highland springs; it’s the best tasting natural spring water, better than Evian.