Tesco Cherry Punnet 600G

Tesco Cherry Punnet 600G
£ 4.00
£0.67/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy222kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Cherries.
  Hand picked. Plump, sweet cherries selected for their deep red colour
  • Hand picked. Plump, sweet cherries selected for their deep red colour
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

Cherry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g / 600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy222kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.1g
Saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.5g
Sugars11.5g
Fibre0.9g
Protein0.9g
Salt<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
