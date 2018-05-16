By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Double Gloucester Onion & Chive 90G
£ 1.00
£11.12/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy472kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1572kJ / 379kcal

Product Description

  • Double Gloucester cheese with dried onions and chives.
  • Double Gloucester Onion and Chive Carefully blended for a mellow, savoury flavour.
  • 100% British milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Dried Onion (3.5%), Chive (1.5%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Annatto).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1572kJ / 379kcal472kJ / 114kcal
Fat30.0g9.0g
Saturates18.7g5.6g
Carbohydrate4.6g1.4g
Sugars2.5g0.8g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein22.2g6.7g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

