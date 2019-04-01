By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lasagne 1.4Kg

2.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Lasagne 1.4Kg
£ 8.00
£0.57/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy2563kJ 613kcal
    31%
  • Fat32.2g
    46%
  • Saturates14.7g
    74%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta with beef in a tomato and Chianti red wine sauce topped with white sauce and Grana Padano medium fat hard cheese.
  • Our experts use Chianti, a classic red wine of Italy's Tuscany region aged for a minimum of three years to develop its complex flavours. It's used in our beef ragu to give it a deep, authentic richness, adding basil and thyme for their fragrant aromas. We layer the ragu between sheets of egg pasta and silky béchamel sauce, finishing it with tangy Grana Padano cheese.
  • Rich beef ragu made with full bodied Chianti with fresh egg pasta and béchamel sauce
  • Pack size: 1400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (22%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Water, Tomato, Grana Padano Cheese [Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Chianti Red Wine, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pork, Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Carrot, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Celery, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Beef Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Basil, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 70-75 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave heating.
  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.4kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (350g)
Energy732kJ / 175kcal2563kJ / 613kcal
Fat9.2g32.2g
Saturates4.2g14.7g
Carbohydrate11.4g39.9g
Sugars1.9g6.7g
Fibre1.6g5.6g
Protein10.9g38.2g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Sloppy Lasagne

2 stars

I did not enjoy this lasagne, it was so sloppy that I had to eat it with a spoon rather than a fork. It did not resemble the nice looking picture on the front of the box. I would not buy it again.

Pricey for what it is

3 stars

Disappointed that this lasagne did not live up to what we are used to from the smaller Finest Lasagne range. It totally collapsed on our plates so presentation went out the window. Taste wise it was nice but it just looked flat and un Lasagne like.

not that impressed

3 stars

i preferred the original one not that impressed

