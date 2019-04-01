Tesco Finest Lasagne 1.4Kg

Sloppy Lasagne
I did not enjoy this lasagne, it was so sloppy that I had to eat it with a spoon rather than a fork. It did not resemble the nice looking picture on the front of the box. I would not buy it again.
Pricey for what it is
Disappointed that this lasagne did not live up to what we are used to from the smaller Finest Lasagne range. It totally collapsed on our plates so presentation went out the window. Taste wise it was nice but it just looked flat and un Lasagne like.
not that impressed
i preferred the original one not that impressed