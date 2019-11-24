Tesco Finest Lasagne 700G

avoid at all costs
The only word to describe this dish is disgusting, it was like someone had thrown the meat from a cottage pie with some awful apology for gravy into a container and put three slices of pasta on top of it.Tomato sauce and cheese were not included and it tasted of absolutely nothing i dread to think what the standard Lasagna tastes like if this is supposed to be finest
Bella!
This is the tastiest ready made lasagne I have ever eaten.
Yuk yuk yuk
really dull and uninteresting.
It was sloppy and very boring flavour. I cooked it as per their instructions. I won't be buying that again.
No to the standard I expect from the finest range
Last 2 we have purchased have had no sauce in them. Very disappointed as they are suppose to be the finest range
Very salty; sadly very disappointed.
Product looked nice - but was extremely salty and we couldn't eat it. Would not choose this again. Considering it's in the Finest range, did not live up to expectations.
Mourning loss of previous recipe lasagne
Tesco have changed the recipe and form of this lasagne recently. Today we ate our third of the new version, and are mourning the excellent previous rrcipe which we bought frequently. The new version has thick tough pasta, the lasagne comes out of the foil container as a mess, and we are not fans of the meat sauce on the top, which seems to be a new fad as Waitrose are doing the same. We will not buy this any more, a shame as were were fans of previous lasagne. And we are going to check out other brands to be a replacement.