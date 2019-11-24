By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lasagne 700G

2(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Lasagne 700G
£ 6.00
£0.86/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2343kJ 560kcal
    28%
  • Fat28.5g
    41%
  • Saturates12.8g
    64%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta with beef in a tomato and Chianti red wine sauce topped with white sauce and Grana Padano medium fat hard cheese.
  • The classic red wine of Italy’s Tuscany region, Chianti is aged for a minimum of three years to develop its complex flavours. Our expert chefs use it in our beef ragu to give it a deep, authentic richness, adding basil and thyme for their unmistakable aromas. We layer the ragu between sheets of egg pasta and silky béchamel sauce, finishing it with tangy Grana Padano cheese.
  • Rich beef ragu made with full bodied Chianti, layered with fresh egg pasta and creamy béchamel sauce
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (22%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Water, Tomato, Grana Padano Cheese [Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Chianti Red Wine, Pork, Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Carrot, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Celery, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Beef Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Basil, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 70-75 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave heating.
  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (320g**)
Energy732kJ / 175kcal2343kJ / 560kcal
Fat8.9g28.5g
Saturates4.0g12.8g
Carbohydrate12.0g38.4g
Sugars1.9g6.1g
Fibre1.7g5.4g
Protein10.9g34.9g
Salt0.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 320g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

avoid at all costs

1 stars

The only word to describe this dish is disgusting, it was like someone had thrown the meat from a cottage pie with some awful apology for gravy into a container and put three slices of pasta on top of it.Tomato sauce and cheese were not included and it tasted of absolutely nothing i dread to think what the standard Lasagna tastes like if this is supposed to be finest

Bella!

5 stars

This is the tastiest ready made lasagne I have ever eaten.

Yuk yuk yuk

1 stars

Yuk yuk yuk

really dull and uninteresting.

1 stars

It was sloppy and very boring flavour. I cooked it as per their instructions. I won't be buying that again.

No to the standard I expect from the finest range

1 stars

Last 2 we have purchased have had no sauce in them. Very disappointed as they are suppose to be the finest range

Very salty; sadly very disappointed.

1 stars

Product looked nice - but was extremely salty and we couldn't eat it. Would not choose this again. Considering it's in the Finest range, did not live up to expectations.

Mourning loss of previous recipe lasagne

3 stars

Tesco have changed the recipe and form of this lasagne recently. Today we ate our third of the new version, and are mourning the excellent previous rrcipe which we bought frequently. The new version has thick tough pasta, the lasagne comes out of the foil container as a mess, and we are not fans of the meat sauce on the top, which seems to be a new fad as Waitrose are doing the same. We will not buy this any more, a shame as were were fans of previous lasagne. And we are going to check out other brands to be a replacement.

