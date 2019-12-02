Tesco Finest Lasagne 400G

Perfect for me.
Perfect for me. Lots of tasty meat, sauce and pasta. Great flavour. A firm favourite and regular order for us.
Finest Lasagne
We like Tesco's finest. This is very tasty and all the family like it. You could not make it for the price.
Disappointed. Mostly meat and pasta. Greasy taste. No tomato sauce in it. Teaspoon bechamel sauce on top. No cheese on top. Certainly not the finest.
Good deal
Good quality meal and sufficient quantity
Poor
This used to be really tasty, why change the recipe, it’s just a sloppy mess now, not worth the money
Rookie error, Tesco - very annoying!
This actually tastes just as good as homemade, but it has lost 2 stars in my rating because the way the dish is assembled has changed in recent months. Instead of a layer of mince on the bottom, there is now a layer of pasta. This sticks hard to the bottom of the pack and is impossible to remove, so almost half the dish ends up being discarded. Very annoying... please return to previous assembly method, Tesco.
its ok but its quite dry
gristly lasagne
Like the taste BUT (even a triple size BUT) I DO NOT LIKE THE HIGH PROPORTION of GRISTLE. That gristle is found not just lightly mixed with meat, but in solid pieces of pure gristle or tendon, and from 5 to 7 mm in size. Yes pure unadulterated.matter which cannot be chewed. NEEDS TO BE ANALYSED
It’s quite simply the best.
Lovely tasty lasagne, have purchased many times.