Tesco Finest Lasagne 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Egg pasta with beef in a tomato and Chianti red wine sauce topped with white sauce and Grana Padano medium fat hard cheese.
  • Our experts use Chianti in our beef ragu for a deep richness. We layer the ragu between sheets of egg pasta and silky béchamel sauce, finishing it with tangy Grana Padano cheese.
  • Rich beef ragu made with full bodied Chianti with fresh egg pasta and béchamel sauce
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Beef (22%), Whole Milk, Tomato, Water, Chianti Red Wine, Grana Padano Cheese [Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Pork, Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Carrot, Garlic Purée, Celery, Butter (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Beef Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Basil, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 60-65 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave heating.
  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (375g**)
Energy749kJ / 179kcal2810kJ / 671kcal
Fat8.5g31.9g
Saturates3.8g14.3g
Carbohydrate14.2g53.3g
Sugars1.9g7.1g
Fibre1.0g3.8g
Protein10.9g40.9g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 375g.--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

18 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Perfect for me.

5 stars

Perfect for me. Lots of tasty meat, sauce and pasta. Great flavour. A firm favourite and regular order for us.

Finest Lasagne

5 stars

We like Tesco's finest. This is very tasty and all the family like it. You could not make it for the price.

Disappointed. Mostly meat and pasta. Greasy taste.

2 stars

Disappointed. Mostly meat and pasta. Greasy taste. No tomato sauce in it. Teaspoon bechamel sauce on top. No cheese on top. Certainly not the finest.

Good deal

4 stars

Good quality meal and sufficient quantity

Poor

2 stars

This used to be really tasty, why change the recipe, it’s just a sloppy mess now, not worth the money

Rookie error, Tesco - very annoying!

3 stars

This actually tastes just as good as homemade, but it has lost 2 stars in my rating because the way the dish is assembled has changed in recent months. Instead of a layer of mince on the bottom, there is now a layer of pasta. This sticks hard to the bottom of the pack and is impossible to remove, so almost half the dish ends up being discarded. Very annoying... please return to previous assembly method, Tesco.

its ok but its quite dry

3 stars

its ok but its quite dry

gristly lasagne

3 stars

Like the taste BUT (even a triple size BUT) I DO NOT LIKE THE HIGH PROPORTION of GRISTLE. That gristle is found not just lightly mixed with meat, but in solid pieces of pure gristle or tendon, and from 5 to 7 mm in size. Yes pure unadulterated.matter which cannot be chewed. NEEDS TO BE ANALYSED

It’s quite simply the best.

5 stars

It’s quite simply the best.

Lovely tasty lasagne, have purchased many times.

5 stars

Lovely tasty lasagne, have purchased many times.

