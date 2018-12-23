By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Absolut Juice Edition Strawberry Vodka 50Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Absolut Juice Edition Strawberry Vodka 50Cl
£ 16.00
£32.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Strawberry Spirit Drink
  • A delicious, juicy true fruit sensation made with Absolut Vodka and 5% juice from strawberries. Fresh and smooth with rich notes of sun ripened strawberries and a well-balanced sweetness.
  • Serving Suggestion: For the perfect taste of Absolut Vodka Strawberry Juice Edition, simply pour over ice and add tonic.
  • Absolut has redefined the vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife.
  • Absolut is a premium Swedish vodka made exclusively from natural ingredients, and unlike some other vodkas it contains no added sugar making it perfect for mixing. Absolut has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Åhus in Southern Sweden in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition and has been sold under the name Absolut since 1879.
  • Absolut vodka is made from winter wheat and water coming from a deep well in Åhus where it is protected from impurities. The winter wheat is also grown in Åhus with minimal use of fertilisers. The Absolut distillery is the most energy efficient distillery in the world. Today, we have a CO2 neutral distillation; a fact we're proud of.
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Aroma: Rich and fresh with a distinct aroma of ripened sweet strawberries, a touch of vanilla and floral notes. Taste: Juicy and smooth with rich notes of sun ripened strawberries and a well-balanced sweetness. Finish: Long, smooth and very rich in character.

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

35% vol

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • Åhus,
  • 117 97 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl

