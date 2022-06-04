We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mash Direct Beer Battered Chips 400G

£2.00
£5.00/kg

Half of a pack (200g) contains:

Energy
1222kJ
290kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

low

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100g contains:

Product Description

  • Chunky potatoes, lightly steamed and gently coated in a beer flavoured batter then fried until crisp
  • Our sleeves and trays are fully recycled
  • Cooked fresh on our farm
  • Quality Food Awards Q Winner 2020
  • Great taste 2019
  • Six Generations of Farming
  • All Products Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (93%), Tempura Batter (2%) [Water, Starch, Amaranth Flour, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose], Pre-dust [Rice Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Salt], Gluten Free Beer (1%) [Water, Grains, Hops, Yeast, Malted Barley*], Rapeseed Oil, *At the end of the brewing process Gluten is removed from the beer, this ensures our products can be enjoyed by coeliacs or those opting to follow a Gluten free diet

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Egg. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated (Max 5ºC).Eat within 2 days of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For a crispier product turn the chips halfway through cooking time.
Check food is piping hot before serving.
Cooking appliances may vary, this is guide only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Spread out chips evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 for 20-25 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Mash Direct Limited,
  • 81 Ballyrainey Road,
  • Comber,
  • Co. Down,
  • BT23 5JU,
  • N. Ireland.

Return to

  • Mash Direct Limited,
  • 81 Ballyrainey Road,
  • Comber,
  • Co. Down,
  • BT23 5JU,
  • N. Ireland.
  • 13 Upper Baggot Street,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • 9-10 St. Andrew Square,
  • Edinburgh,

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains:1/2 of a pack (200g) contains:
Energy: kJ/kcal611/1451222/290
Fat4.3g8.6
of which saturates0.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate25.3g50.6g
of which sugars<0.1g0.2g
Fibre1.6g3.2g
Protein2.1g4.2g
Salt0.2g0.4g
Pack contains 2 servings--
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Fantastic Chips

5 stars

These are fantastic had these for a couple of weeks now must tell you you wont be disappointed only took 20 minutes to heat them love them and they are very filling dont need many on your plate had them with fish yummy

Surprisingly FAB!

5 stars

Tried these for the first time recently having had various frozen varieties of chips & also Tesco Finest Chunky & Triple Cooked fresh ... I would say that these definitely pipped the Finest ones ... Cook them in a nice hot oven ... might need a little bit longer than stated ... I turned mine too ... Came out lovely golden crunchy but fluffy inside & plenty there for two ... Def buying again

