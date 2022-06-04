Mash Direct Beer Battered Chips 400G

Fantastic Chips
These are fantastic had these for a couple of weeks now must tell you you wont be disappointed only took 20 minutes to heat them love them and they are very filling dont need many on your plate had them with fish yummy
Surprisingly FAB!
Tried these for the first time recently having had various frozen varieties of chips & also Tesco Finest Chunky & Triple Cooked fresh ... I would say that these definitely pipped the Finest ones ... Cook them in a nice hot oven ... might need a little bit longer than stated ... I turned mine too ... Came out lovely golden crunchy but fluffy inside & plenty there for two ... Def buying again