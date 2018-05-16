Tesco Finest Soy Chilli & Ginger Dressing 220Ml

- Energy86kJ 21kcal1%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- Dressing with ginger puree, soy sauce and red chilli puree.
- finest** Soy, Chilli & Ginger Dressing Made with crushed yellow bean sauce, and a kick of chilli for a delicious heat. BOP Story of Care: This dressing is full of pan Asian flavours with ginger, crushed yellow bean sauce and a kick of chilli. Its a delicious accompaniment for seafood.
- Made with crushed yellow bean sauce, and a kick of chilli for a delicious heat.
- Pack size: 220ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Ginger Purée (5%), Yellow Bean Sauce (Soya Bean, Sugar, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour), Light Soy Sauce (4.5%) (Water, Salt, Sugar, Soya Bean, Acid (Acetic Acid), Wheat Flour), Red Chilli Purée (2.5%), Coriander Leaf, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Mirin (Water, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Alcohol), Tomato Paste, Chilli Flakes, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 4 weeks and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before use.
Number of uses
approx. 14 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|575kJ / 138kcal
|86kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.3g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|10.9g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
