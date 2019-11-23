By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest French Dressing 225Ml

Tesco Finest French Dressing 225Ml
£ 1.75
£0.78/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy242kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1615kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Dressing made with rapeseed oil, cider vinegar and Dijon mustard.
  • With Normandy cider vinegar and smooth Dijon mustard. We use rapeseed oil, Dijon mustard and Normandy cider vinegar for the perfect balance of sharpness and heat, then add parsley and chives for a herby finish.
  • With Normandy cider vinegar and smooth Dijon mustard.
  • Pack size: 225ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil (35%), Water, Sugar (Sulphites), Normandy Cider Vinegar (11%) (Sulphites), Dijon Mustard (8%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Lemon Juice From Concentrate, Cornflour (Sulphites), Salt, Mustard Seed, Parsley, Chive, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 4 weeks and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy1615kJ / 390kcal242kJ / 58kcal
Fat32.9g4.9g
Saturates2.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate21.9g3.3g
Sugars12.5g1.9g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein1.1g0.2g
Salt1.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely!

5 stars

Really nice, thick substance when shaken. Friends and family like to try and have also said "Yummy"!

