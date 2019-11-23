Tesco Finest French Dressing 225Ml

Lovely!
Really nice, thick substance when shaken. Friends and family like to try and have also said "Yummy"!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1615kJ / 390kcal
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil (35%), Water, Sugar (Sulphites), Normandy Cider Vinegar (11%) (Sulphites), Dijon Mustard (8%) [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Lemon Juice From Concentrate, Cornflour (Sulphites), Salt, Mustard Seed, Parsley, Chive, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Store in a cool dry place. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 4 weeks and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake well before use.
15 Servings
Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
225ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|1615kJ / 390kcal
|242kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|32.9g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21.9g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|12.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
