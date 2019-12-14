By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gold Loose Leaf 250G

Tesco Gold Loose Leaf 250G
£ 1.59
£0.64/100g
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

Product Description

  • Loose leaf black tea.
  • RICH & BRIGHT Our richest blend of Assam, Ceylon and Kenyan teas Tea was one of the first things our founder Jack Cohen sold on his market stall back in 1924. All these years later, we still use the same care and attention for our full bodied tea. Our expert taster, Tim Clifton, and our tea masters select and taste the most vibrant leaves from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and all over the world. So you always get the perfect cup.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.

    2. Use one teaspoon per person and add one for the pot.

    3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to allow the full flavour to brew.

    4. Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

A tasty robust tea to start the day.

5 stars

Good colour, has a well rounded taste - a really good blend where the character of the different teas comes through. I drink it daily and particularly like it in the morning. I normally drink Assam tea and this compares favourably even though at the moment it is less expensive.

Tastes and feels like sand! Please bring back 'Te

1 stars

Tastes and feels like sand! Please bring back 'Tesco Finest' brand of loose tea!

Tea like dust!

2 stars

Why is this tea so finely ground? I have a fine strainer but unfortunately, you get a cloud of fine dust floating on the top of the tea in your cup. Please don't use the dregs, it looks like your company has swept the dust-up that is leftover and put it in a box and called it your Finest GOLD Tea. I think I will source my loose tea elsewhere until your company rectifies this problem.

Good tea but FAR too finely ground

3 stars

I recently reviewed the loose Original tea instead of the Gold. Good tasting tea but it is ground so fine(like pepper) that much of it goes through the tea strainer into the cup but think I will stick with it and perhaps try and find a strainer with tiny holes! I now use 2 strainers and still the cup is full of the tiny grains of tea!

This tea is so delicious, much better than tea bag

5 stars

This tea is so delicious, much better than tea bags. Its like having Downton Abbey in your own home. Well done Tesco on this brand, please keep it on your shelves.

Disappointing.

2 stars

Too tannin-heavy for my taste and way too fine ground for a teapot tea; our tea strainer is very fine and there were still bits floating on the top. Quite a "builders' tea" flavour. Not recommended.

Fine powder no good as a loose leaf tea.

1 stars

Like a fine powder. Too fine for infuser - just falls through mesh. Looks like they just took the same tea from the tea bags and sold it as loose leaf.

Poor substitute for cancelled product.

3 stars

Bought this because Tesco has stopped doing a Finest English Breakfast tea, which we had bought for years. This has a strange, metallic taste and definitely not as good quality. Other options much more expensive. Will be trying tea from other sources now.

