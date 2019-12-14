Tesco Gold Loose Leaf 250G

A tasty robust tea to start the day.
Good colour, has a well rounded taste - a really good blend where the character of the different teas comes through. I drink it daily and particularly like it in the morning. I normally drink Assam tea and this compares favourably even though at the moment it is less expensive.
Tastes and feels like sand! Please bring back 'Te
Tastes and feels like sand! Please bring back 'Tesco Finest' brand of loose tea!
Tea like dust!
Why is this tea so finely ground? I have a fine strainer but unfortunately, you get a cloud of fine dust floating on the top of the tea in your cup. Please don't use the dregs, it looks like your company has swept the dust-up that is leftover and put it in a box and called it your Finest GOLD Tea. I think I will source my loose tea elsewhere until your company rectifies this problem.
Good tea but FAR too finely ground
I recently reviewed the loose Original tea instead of the Gold. Good tasting tea but it is ground so fine(like pepper) that much of it goes through the tea strainer into the cup but think I will stick with it and perhaps try and find a strainer with tiny holes! I now use 2 strainers and still the cup is full of the tiny grains of tea!
This tea is so delicious, much better than tea bag
This tea is so delicious, much better than tea bags. Its like having Downton Abbey in your own home. Well done Tesco on this brand, please keep it on your shelves.
Disappointing.
Too tannin-heavy for my taste and way too fine ground for a teapot tea; our tea strainer is very fine and there were still bits floating on the top. Quite a "builders' tea" flavour. Not recommended.
Fine powder no good as a loose leaf tea.
Like a fine powder. Too fine for infuser - just falls through mesh. Looks like they just took the same tea from the tea bags and sold it as loose leaf.
Poor substitute for cancelled product.
Bought this because Tesco has stopped doing a Finest English Breakfast tea, which we had bought for years. This has a strange, metallic taste and definitely not as good quality. Other options much more expensive. Will be trying tea from other sources now.