Tesco Gold 80 Tea Bags 250G

Makes a decent cup of tea, equal to any other 'gol
Makes a decent cup of tea, equal to any other 'gold' brand and for a lot less.
Excellent value tea
Great taste, better than the original which can be bland
Really good strong tea with good flavour
An excellent strong tea which I've been using for some months. Finding it difficult to get the larger boxes though - are you still doing them?
Not up to the taste of the Finest gold bags you us
Not up to the taste of the Finest gold bags you used to offer. It is not Fair Trade either. I doubt whether I will buy this again