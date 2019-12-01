By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gold 80 Tea Bags 250G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Gold 80 Tea Bags 250G
£ 1.69
£0.68/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy32kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • 240 Black tea bags.
  • RICH & BRIGHT Our richest blend of Assam, Ceylon and Kenyan teas. Tea was one of the first things our founder Jack Cohen sold on his market stall back in 1924. All these years later, we still use the same care and attention for our full bodied tea. Our expert taster, Tim Clifton, and our tea masters select and taste the most vibrant leaves from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and all over the world. So you always get the perfect cup.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.

    2. Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot. 

    3. Pour on boiling water and leave the tea to stand for 3-5 minutes to allow the full flavour to brew.

    4. Serve with or without milk.

Number of uses

80 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-;-

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy10kJ / 3kcal32kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.1g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre0.2g0.6g
Protein0.1g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Based on the tea bag brewed with freshly boiled water (200ml).--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Makes a decent cup of tea, equal to any other 'gol

5 stars

Makes a decent cup of tea, equal to any other 'gold' brand and for a lot less.

Excellent value tea

4 stars

Great taste, better than the original which can be bland

Really good strong tea with good flavour

5 stars

An excellent strong tea which I've been using for some months. Finding it difficult to get the larger boxes though - are you still doing them?

Not up to the taste of the Finest gold bags you us

3 stars

Not up to the taste of the Finest gold bags you used to offer. It is not Fair Trade either. I doubt whether I will buy this again

