Manhattan T2-R 500Gb Freeview High Definition Recorder

Super Value, Easy Setup, Great Support
I did lots of research before selecting this model. This Manhattan brand, (unknown to me previously) seem to have identified problems with TV recorders from other brands and learned lessons from their mistakes. It's a very small, compact machine, very easy to navigate the "set up" (even came with an HDMI cable). The stunning picture and sound quality is every bit as good as my almost brand new Samsung Smart TV. Also, I had reason to phone Manhattan regarding a feature that I didn't quite understand. They answered my call within a couple of rings (UK based - NOT offshore) and explained everything perfectly. I can 100% recommend this model..