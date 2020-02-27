By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Manhattan T2-R 500Gb Freeview High Definition Recorder
  • Receives over 60 channels with up to 15 in HD and 25 radio stations
  • Pause, record and rewind live TV
  • 8-day programme guide
  • - Over 80 Freeview channels, including 15 HD channels - all subscription-free
  • - Pause, record and rewind live TV
  • - Easy to use eight-day programme guide
  • Designed in the UK by Manhattan for an exceptional Freeview HD experience. Pause and rewind live TV, record entire series and even record two programmes at once. The compact, near-silent T2-R fits into any room and puts you in control of your TV. The T2-R's 500GB Hard Drive holds up to 300 hours of recordings, smartly organised into categories and series

Super Value, Easy Setup, Great Support

I did lots of research before selecting this model. This Manhattan brand, (unknown to me previously) seem to have identified problems with TV recorders from other brands and learned lessons from their mistakes. It's a very small, compact machine, very easy to navigate the "set up" (even came with an HDMI cable). The stunning picture and sound quality is every bit as good as my almost brand new Samsung Smart TV. Also, I had reason to phone Manhattan regarding a feature that I didn't quite understand. They answered my call within a couple of rings (UK based - NOT offshore) and explained everything perfectly. I can 100% recommend this model..

