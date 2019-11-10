By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butterpak Salted Spreadable 250G

Tesco Butterpak Salted Spreadable 250G
£ 1.50
£6.00/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy281kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2807kJ / 683kcal

Product Description

  • Blended spread 75% (49% milk fat and 26% vegetable oil).
  • SLIGHTLY SALTED
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (60%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt (0.9%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 teaspoons (10g)
Energy2807kJ / 683kcal281kJ / 68kcal
Fat75.0g7.5g
Saturates30.6g3.1g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.4g0.0g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

I changed to this from a rather more expensive brand and this is excellent. I use it for toast, sandwiches, frying. Great value for money. Just as good as the more expensive salted spreadable.

