Tesco Butterpak Salted Spreadable 250G

I changed to this from a rather more expensive brand and this is excellent. I use it for toast, sandwiches, frying. Great value for money. Just as good as the more expensive salted spreadable.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2807kJ / 683kcal
INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (60%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt (0.9%).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
25 Servings
250g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 teaspoons (10g)
|Energy
|2807kJ / 683kcal
|281kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|75.0g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|30.6g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
