Oatly Oat Drink Semi 1 Litre

Oatly Oat Drink Semi 1 Litre
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Product Description

  • Oat drink
  • Do you want to get rid of the semi-cows in your life? Here's the answer: a 1.5% oat drink that's a good choice for the planet. It's called Oat Drink Semi and it can be poured on oatmeal, on corn flakes, in smoothies, gulped straight from the carton when nobody's watching, or maybe when somebody is watching, whatever, it's totally up to you. But now for the big news ... * drum roll * ... it performs amazingly well in coffee! Say goodbye to lumps, sorrows and trouble. And this may be old news for everyone who knows our products but it's made from really nice stuff like oats, water, rapeseed oil and a pinch of salt.
  • Wow no cow!
  • 1,5% fat
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Iodised Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin and B12)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume within 5 days. Best before: See top of pack.

Produce of

Packed in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me!

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml:
Energy 191 kJ / 46 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 6.6 g
of which sugars 4.1 g*
Fibre 0.8 g
Protein 1.0 g
Salt 0.10 g
Vitamin D 1.5 µg (30%**)
Riboflavin0.21 mg (15%**)
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg (15%**)
Phosphorus 105 mg (15%**)
Potassium 151 mg (7.5%**)
Calcium 120 mg (15%**)
*Natural sugars from oats-
**Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Milk substitute which works in tea and coffee

5 stars

VEGAN: At last! As good as cow's milk but with no guilt! Goes fine in hot drinks. Remember to give the carton a good shake before use.

Fresh, clean, smooth taste.

5 stars

Great addition to the Oatly range. I use the full for coffee and the semi for tea, cereal, cooking. Great fresh taste and perfect results.

Delicious. Lovely as a latte and on cereals.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Especially lovely as a latte. I can drink milk but a friend recommended Oatly and I love it. I have never liked any other milk 'replacements' but this is great. It's really good on cereals and in porridge too. It tastes lovely and is creamy but without being too rich. Definitely 5 stars!

Just delicious

5 stars

Getting me through dry jan on decaf flat whites- thank god

