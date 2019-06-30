Oatly Oat Drink Semi 1 Litre

Milk substitute which works in tea and coffee
VEGAN: At last! As good as cow's milk but with no guilt! Goes fine in hot drinks. Remember to give the carton a good shake before use.
Fresh, clean, smooth taste.
Great addition to the Oatly range. I use the full for coffee and the semi for tea, cereal, cooking. Great fresh taste and perfect results.
Delicious. Lovely as a latte and on cereals.
Absolutely delicious. Especially lovely as a latte. I can drink milk but a friend recommended Oatly and I love it. I have never liked any other milk 'replacements' but this is great. It's really good on cereals and in porridge too. It tastes lovely and is creamy but without being too rich. Definitely 5 stars!
Just delicious
Getting me through dry jan on decaf flat whites- thank god