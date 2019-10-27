Growers Harvest Unsweetened Soya Drink 1L

Great taste and price.Added Vitamin B12, Vitamin D
Great consistency. Added calcium but few other additives unlike many other brands. Good price. Definitely recommend.
As great as all the more expensive soya milks.
This is excellent as good as all the more expensive soya milks! Great in hot drinks or coldo on its own or with added flavours!
Great product but some cartons have lumpy bits
I buy this regularly and it is a great product having been renamed since the Tesco Value one which was excellent. However 2 cartons I have had recently were thick and lumpy even after shaking them vigorously.Tesco needs to look into this problem urgently. which may be caused by issues during production.
Acceptable value for money
Good in almost every respect but it is prone to curdle in hot tea. Apart from that it is a reasonable value for the price you pay. We continue to enjoy it on breakfast cereals.
Great value for a healthier milk option. Unlike another reviewer, I have no complaints with this product and find it perfect in tea. Sure, it's not sweet or thick but it doesn't claim to be! I personally like to use this in tea or for adding to other dishes but if i want to just drink a glass of milk (which never happens really) - I would probably go for a sweetened variety.
Very good for price, a touch more taste, earthy nuttier, than other products dependable if you want this
Percentage of soya bean in product
This product appears to have replaced the "Everyday Value" or some such title of the previous product which was priced about 59p. I find it very "watery" and not satisfactory for use in tea. I am wondering, if, with a soya bean content of 5%, this is a lower concentration of soya bean than the product it replaced. Unfortunately I no longer have a carton of the replaced product to be able to compare the soya bean concentrations of both products. Certainly the "Everyday Value" soya seemed thicker and richer, and was good in tea.