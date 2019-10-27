By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Growers Harvest Unsweetened Soya Drink 1L

4(7)Write a review
Growers Harvest Unsweetened Soya Drink 1L
£ 0.59
£0.59/litre
Per 250ml
  • Energy298kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 119kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • UHT Unsweetened soya drink with added calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D.
  • Unsweetened Blended with soya beans for natural flavour
  • Farm Grown
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Bean (5%), Tricalcium Phosphate, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingStore in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by the date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • To avoid curdling in hot drinks, add before hot liquid.

    Do not mix with boiling water.

    Best served chilled.

    Shake well before each use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Can be introduced as a balanced diet from 1 year of age.

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy119kJ / 29kcal298kJ / 72kcal
Fat1.6g4.0g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate0.4g1.0g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein2.9g7.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin D0.8µg (15%NRV)1.9µg (38%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.2mg (15%NRV)0.5mg (38%NRV)
Vitamin B120.4µg (15%NRV)1.0µg (38%NRV)
Calcium120.0mg (15%NRV)300.0mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Can be introduced as a balanced diet from 1 year of age.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste and price.Added Vitamin B12, Vitamin D

5 stars

Great consistency. Added calcium but few other additives unlike many other brands. Good price. Definitely recommend.

As great as all the more expensive soya milks.

5 stars

This is excellent as good as all the more expensive soya milks! Great in hot drinks or coldo on its own or with added flavours!

Great product but some cartons have lumpy bits

3 stars

I buy this regularly and it is a great product having been renamed since the Tesco Value one which was excellent. However 2 cartons I have had recently were thick and lumpy even after shaking them vigorously.Tesco needs to look into this problem urgently. which may be caused by issues during production.

Acceptable value for money

4 stars

Good in almost every respect but it is prone to curdle in hot tea. Apart from that it is a reasonable value for the price you pay. We continue to enjoy it on breakfast cereals.

Great value for a healthier milk option. Unlike an

5 stars

Great value for a healthier milk option. Unlike another reviewer, I have no complaints with this product and find it perfect in tea. Sure, it's not sweet or thick but it doesn't claim to be! I personally like to use this in tea or for adding to other dishes but if i want to just drink a glass of milk (which never happens really) - I would probably go for a sweetened variety.

Very good for price, a touch more taste, earthy nu

4 stars

Very good for price, a touch more taste, earthy nuttier, than other products dependable if you want this

Percentage of soya bean in product

1 stars

This product appears to have replaced the "Everyday Value" or some such title of the previous product which was priced about 59p. I find it very "watery" and not satisfactory for use in tea. I am wondering, if, with a soya bean content of 5%, this is a lower concentration of soya bean than the product it replaced. Unfortunately I no longer have a carton of the replaced product to be able to compare the soya bean concentrations of both products. Certainly the "Everyday Value" soya seemed thicker and richer, and was good in tea.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Raspberry & Passion Yogurt Alternative 4 X100g

£ 1.25
£0.31/100g

Grower's Harvest Porridge Oats 1Kg

£ 0.75
£0.08/100g

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Tesco Free From Natural Yogurt Alternative 500G

£ 1.25
£0.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here