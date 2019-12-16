By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweetened Almond Milk Alternative 1L

£ 0.95
£0.95/litre
Per 250ml
  • Energy279kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 112kJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • Almond drink with added calcium, vitamin E, vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D.
  • Sweetened Blended with almonds and sweetened for a subtle flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Almonds (2%), Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vitamin E, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Shake well before opening.

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy112kJ / 27kcal279kJ / 67kcal
Fat1.3g3.3g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.9g7.3g
Sugars2.8g7.0g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein0.6g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.4g
Vitamin D0.75µg (15%NRV)1.88µg (38%NRV)
Vitamin E1.8mg (15%NRV)4.5mg (38%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.21mg (15%NRV)0.53mg (38%NRV)
Vitamin B120.38µg (15%NRV)0.95µg (38%NRV)
Calcium120mg (15%NRV)300mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

It is good

5 stars

