Arctic Coffee Cafe Latte 330Ml

Arctic Coffee Cafe Latte 330Ml
£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml
Per 330ml
  • Energy759kJ 182kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 230kJ/55kcal

Product Description

  • High Temperature Pasteurised Homogenised Café Latte Milk Drink
  • Fairtrade
  • A well rounded, smooth flavour
  • Strength - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Milk (76%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extracts, Natural Coffee Flavourings) (20%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Sodium Phosphate, Coffee, Sugar: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards total 5.3%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep me chilled - refrigerate at 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.Store in an upright position Once opened use me within 3 days and always by the 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me gently before use.

Number of uses

This carton contains one 330ml serving

Warnings

  • High caffeine content.
  • Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (34mg/100ml).

Name and address

  • The Cow Shed,
  • Crediton Dairy Ltd,
  • Church Lane,
  • Crediton,
  • Devon,
  • EX17 2AH.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 330ml% adult RI* per 330ml serving
Energy 230kJ/55kcal759kJ/182kcal9%
Fat 1.3g4.3g6%
of which saturates 1.0g3.3g17%
Carbohydrate 7.8g25.7g10%
of which sugars 7.5g24.8g28%
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 2.9g9.6g19%
Salt 0.16g0.53g9%
*RI=Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (34mg/100ml).

Iced heaven.

5 stars

Reasonably priced and absolutely delicious. A great summer drink. Smooth, sweetish but with a coffee kick.

