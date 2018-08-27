Arctic Coffee Cafe Latte 330Ml

Iced heaven.
Reasonably priced and absolutely delicious. A great summer drink. Smooth, sweetish but with a coffee kick.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 230kJ/55kcal
Milk (76%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extracts, Natural Coffee Flavourings) (20%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Sodium Phosphate, Coffee, Sugar: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards total 5.3%
Keep me chilled - refrigerate at 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.Store in an upright position Once opened use me within 3 days and always by the 'use by' date shown.
Produced and packed in the UK
This carton contains one 330ml serving
330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 330ml
|% adult RI* per 330ml serving
|Energy
|230kJ/55kcal
|759kJ/182kcal
|9%
|Fat
|1.3g
|4.3g
|6%
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|3.3g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|25.7g
|10%
|of which sugars
|7.5g
|24.8g
|28%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|9.6g
|19%
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.53g
|9%
|*RI=Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (34mg/100ml).
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019