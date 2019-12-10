Cobra Premium Lager 4X330ml Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Premium Lager Beer.
- Cobra is made from a complex recipe of seven ingredients and then expertly brewed with fewer bubbles to give it a sophisticated taste. Spicy pure hop oil is used to create unique aromas and flavours, whilst lower carbonation delivers a smooth flavour. It is the perfect companion for any dish, from anywhere in the world.
- Lord Karan Bilimoria founded Cobra Beer in 1989 to create a drink that had the smoothness of an ale and the refreshment of a lager. The Cobra range is brewed with a complex recipe and lower carbonation to perfectly accompany all food.
- Cobra Premium 4.5% ABV Lager
- 101 Quality Award Medals at Monde Selection Awards across the Cobra Range, making it one of the most awarded beers in the world
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Rice, Maize, Wheat, Hops, Modified Hop products
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley and Wheat
ABV
4.8% vol
Country
Produce of the EU
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: see bottle shoulder.
Produce of
Brewed and bottles in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled for:
- Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Molson Coors Ireland,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
Return to
- Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ,
- UK.
- UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
- In Republic of Ireland:
- Molson Coors Ireland,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
