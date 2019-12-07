By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ginsters Vegan Moroccan Vegetable Pasty 180G

4(8)Write a review
£ 1.75
£0.97/100g
This pasty contains
  • Energy1705kJ 408kcal
    20%
  • Fat22.4g
    32%
  • Saturates10.9g
    55%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt1.62g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947kJ/227kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut squash, chickpeas, apricot, dates, red piquanté pepper in a red Harissa and Moroccan chermoula sauce with potato, onion, tomato and spring onion, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Butternut squash, Harissa, Chickpeas, Piquante peppers, Dates
  • All combined to create a recipe that brings back fond memories of chris's family holidays in marrakesh
  • We are excited to work in partnership with Cornish Head Chef, Chris Eden.
  • Born and raised in Cornwall, Chris has a passion for telling a story with every dish...
  • No added artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Butternut Squash (10%), Onion, Tomato, Water, Piquanté Pepper (5%), Chickpeas (4.5%), Spring Onion, Apricot (2.5%), Dates, Moroccan Chermoula (Water, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Spices, Lemon Juice Powder, Salt, Ground Cumin Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Herbs), Cornflour, Salt, Red Harissa Paste (Glucose Syrup, Ground Spices, Tomato Purée, Water, Salt, Ground Mint), Herbs, Apple, Garlic Purée, Rice Flour, Sugar, Pea Protein, Cider, White Wine Vinegar, Apple Purée, Ground Mustard Seeds, Pepper, Dried Apple Flakes, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 1 month. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this pasty hot or cold.

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 947kJ/227kcal
Fat 12.5g
Saturates 6.1g
Carbohydrate 23.6g
Sugars 4.7g
Protein 3.8g
Salt 0.90g

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Onions overwhelmed

3 stars

Tastes of lots of onion with spice. Not much filling inside. Found very dry

Not for me thanks

2 stars

Not for me unfortunately. Thought I’d give it a whirl as I find the standard Ginsters too salty and also the meat a bit gristly. Way too sweet and also weirdly ‘tomatoey’. You have been warned

Yum. Very nice.

5 stars

Yum. Very nice. Good pastry & tasty contents. Thanks for thinking of us vegan weirdos seeking nice food, Ginsters. Real food!

Good on Ginsters for trying to cater for the vegan

2 stars

Good on Ginsters for trying to cater for the vegans but sadly this is just way too sweet.

Extremely good, shame about the Palm Oil

4 stars

These taste fabulous! Slightly on the spicy side for me but I still enjoy them and I'm NOT vegan or vegetarian! Only downside is, like all Ginsters pastry products it contains palm oil. Please sort this out Ginsters!

Great vegan pasty

5 stars

It's great to have a vegan product that celebrates vegetables rather than imitating meat. I like this pasty both hot and cold. It is nicely spiced and evokes a taste of North Africa.

Yum scrum

4 stars

Nice pasty, good flavours, not too spicy, and pastry’s good too. Well done Ginsters and thank you xx

Ultimate comfort food

5 stars

By far the best vegan product I’ve tried. Authentic Moroccan spices. I’d still buy them if I stopped being vegan tomorrow.

