Ginsters Vegan Moroccan Vegetable Pasty 180G

Tastes of lots of onion with spice. Not much filling inside. Found very dry
Not for me unfortunately. Thought I’d give it a whirl as I find the standard Ginsters too salty and also the meat a bit gristly. Way too sweet and also weirdly ‘tomatoey’. You have been warned
Yum. Very nice. Good pastry & tasty contents. Thanks for thinking of us vegan weirdos seeking nice food, Ginsters. Real food!
Good on Ginsters for trying to cater for the vegans but sadly this is just way too sweet.
These taste fabulous! Slightly on the spicy side for me but I still enjoy them and I'm NOT vegan or vegetarian! Only downside is, like all Ginsters pastry products it contains palm oil. Please sort this out Ginsters!
It's great to have a vegan product that celebrates vegetables rather than imitating meat. I like this pasty both hot and cold. It is nicely spiced and evokes a taste of North Africa.
Nice pasty, good flavours, not too spicy, and pastry’s good too. Well done Ginsters and thank you xx
By far the best vegan product I’ve tried. Authentic Moroccan spices. I’d still buy them if I stopped being vegan tomorrow.