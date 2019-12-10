Hovis Seeded Batch 800G

Scrumptious
I'm not a great connoisseur, but I just love this seeded loaf from Hovis.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1125kJ/267kcal
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Seed Mix (13%) (contains: Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Toasted Brown Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed, Golden Linseed), Yeast, Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Barley Flour, Vegetable Proteins, Preservative: E282, Sunflower Oil, Barley Fibre, Emulsifier: E472e, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Starch, Flour Treatment: Ascorbic Acid
To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.
This loaf contains 16 slices
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice 50g
|%Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1125kJ/267kcal
|562kJ/134kcal
|7%
|Fat
|6.7g
|3.4g
|5%
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrates
|38.1g
|19.0g
|7%
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|1.5g
|2%
|Fibre
|5.6g
|2.8g
|Protein
|10.9g
|5.5g
|11%
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.43g
|7%
SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
