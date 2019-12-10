By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Seeded Batch 800G

Hovis Seeded Batch 800G
£ 1.60
£0.20/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1125kJ/267kcal

  • Batched Multiseeded Slice Bread
  • Seeded Batch
  • Our bakers have selected a special blend of seeds, adding extra tasty sunflower seeds which are slowly toasted to offer a rich & roasted flavour. Brown linseed, millet, poppy seeds and golden linseed add to the texture of this scrumptiously soft and crunchy loaf which is baked in batches.
  • Rich & roasted crunchy seeds
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 800g

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Seed Mix (13%) (contains: Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Toasted Brown Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed, Golden Linseed), Yeast, Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Barley Flour, Vegetable Proteins, Preservative: E282, Sunflower Oil, Barley Fibre, Emulsifier: E472e, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Starch, Flour Treatment: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.

This loaf contains 16 slices

  • Queries or Comments?
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • www.hovis.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 022 3394
  • ROI: 1800 937502
  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.
  • If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.

800g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 50g%Reference Intake*
Energy 1125kJ/267kcal562kJ/134kcal7%
Fat 6.7g3.4g5%
of which saturates 0.8g0.4g2%
Carbohydrates 38.1g19.0g7%
of which sugars 3.1g1.5g2%
Fibre 5.6g2.8g
Protein 10.9g5.5g11%
Salt 0.85g0.43g7%
This loaf contains 16 slices---
*Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Scrumptious

5 stars

I'm not a great connoisseur, but I just love this seeded loaf from Hovis.

