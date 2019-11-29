By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburton 4 Protein Thin Bagels

5(6)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
Each bagel contains
  • Energy671kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • 4 Sliced Thin Bagels with Pulses, Sesame Seed, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Millet Seed and Poppy Seed (Seed Mix 4.5%)
  • Our Seeded Protein Thin Bagels are baked using a blend of Seeds and Pulses, which are a naturally good source of protein.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of fibre
  • 160 calories per thin bagel
  • 8g protein per thin bagel
  • Baked with a blend of pulses
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Pulse Blend (11%) (Navy Bean Flour, Chickpea Flour, Pea Protein, Pea Fibre), Seed Mix (4.5%) (Sesame Seed, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Gelling Agent: E466, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase. Once opened use within 2 days. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • When toasting, toast to a light golden brown.

Warnings

  • TAKE CARE
  • AFTER TOASTING, PRODUCT WILL BE HOT

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm (Answerphone at all other times).
  • We welcome comments from our customers.
  • Please feel free to call us. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • warburtons.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Thin Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average bagel (60g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1119kJ671kJ8400kJ
-265kcal160kcal2000kcal
Fat 4.7g2.8g70g
of which saturates 0.9g0.5g20g
Carbohydrate 39.1g23.5g260g
of which sugars 3.6g2.2g90g
Fibre 5.0g3.0g
Protein 14.2g8.5g50g
Salt 0.90g0.54g6g

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Try them!

5 stars

Delicious!

Far preferable to chewy, stodgy original bagels, s

5 stars

Far preferable to chewy, stodgy original bagels, seeded they are even better.

I LOVE these bagels - light and seeded make them f

5 stars

I LOVE these bagels - light and seeded make them far from boring to eat. bye-bye dense solid bagels that test your teeth - hello deliciously light and thin alternative.

Wonderful!

5 stars

Exceptionally good! Can't seem to keep them in the house.

MORE STOCK PLEASE!

5 stars

You need to stock more of these please. You're always sold out now and the plain ones are nowhere near as good!

Tasty :)

5 stars

Bought these for the first time last week I bought two packets. Had a toasted bagel with avocado and cherry tomatoes, delicious! Went into the fridge two days later and the kids (19 & 21) had eaten them all!!

