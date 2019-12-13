Tesco Free From Chocolate Cupcakes 90G

- Energy824kJ 197kcal10%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars17.5g19%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1831kJ / 438kcal
Product Description
- 2 Gluten free chocolate cupcakes made with rice flour, filled and topped with chocolate frosting and chocolate curls.
- Filled and topped with chocolate flavoured frosting for a rich treat
- Gluten and wheat free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate frosting (29%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Tapioca Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cocoa Mass, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
2 x Chocolate Cupcakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake (45g)
|Energy
|1831kJ / 438kcal
|824kJ / 197kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|24.4g
|Sugars
|38.9g
|17.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
