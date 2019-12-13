By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Chocolate Cupcakes 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Free From Chocolate Cupcakes 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g
One cupcake
  • Energy824kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1831kJ / 438kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Gluten free chocolate cupcakes made with rice flour, filled and topped with chocolate frosting and chocolate curls.
  • Filled and topped with chocolate flavoured frosting for a rich treat
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate frosting (29%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Tapioca Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cocoa Mass, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2 x Chocolate Cupcakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (45g)
Energy1831kJ / 438kcal824kJ / 197kcal
Fat22.0g9.9g
Saturates5.2g2.3g
Carbohydrate54.3g24.4g
Sugars38.9g17.5g
Fibre2.2g1.0g
Protein4.5g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Vanilla Cupcakes 2 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Tesco Party Cupcakes 12 Pack

£ 5.50
£0.46/each

Tesco Free From Double Chocolate Mini Muffin 12 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.17/each

Offer

Genius Gluten Free 4 Crumpets

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here