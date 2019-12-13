Tesco Free From Double Chocolate Mini Muffin 12 Pack
Product Description
- Gluten free chocolate sponge cake made with rice flour, with dark chocolate chips.
- A gluten free chocolate sponge cake filled with dark chocolate chips.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Potato Starch, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Humectant (Glycerine), Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One muffin (19g)
|Energy
|1812kJ / 433kcal
|344kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|54.8g
|10.4g
|Sugars
|31.5g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
