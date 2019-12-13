Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin 200G

why change something perfect?
not sure why you changed the cases for these and the double chocolate version ; they taste much drier and eggy almost ?? compared to the previous batch.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1810kJ / 432kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)], Humectant (Glycerol), Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Store in a cool dry place.
12 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One muffin (19g)
|Energy
|1810kJ / 432kcal
|344kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|20.1g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|57.1g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|31.1g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.8g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019