Frisps Assorted Crisps 6X25.5G

£1.50

£0.98/100g

Vegetarian

Cheese & Onion Flavour Wheat Snack Ready Salted Wheat Snack Salt & Vinegar Flavour Wheat SnackSnacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 153G

Net Contents

6 x 25.5g ℮

Cheese & Onion Flavour x2Ready Salted x2Salt & Vinegar Flavour x2

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25.5g Pack
Energy2355kJ601kJ
-565kcal144kcal
Fat35g8.9g
of which Saturates3.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate54g14g
of which Sugars1.0g<0.5g
Fibre2.4g0.6g
Protein5.8g1.5g
Salt1.6g0.41g
1 serving per pack--

