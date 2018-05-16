By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fruittella Duo Stix 160G ..

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fruittella Duo Stix 160G ..
£ 1.00
£0.62/100g

New

Product Description

  • Assorted Chewy Sweets with Strawberry/Peach, Cola/Lemon and Raspberry/Apple Flavours.
  • Fruit lovers inspired Fruittella to create delicious sweets made with fruit juice and natural flavours
  • and colourings!
  • Enjoy and share a fantastic fruity experience.
  • Strawberry, Peach, Lemon, Cola, Raspberry, Apple
  • With Fruit Juice
  • Natural Colouring and Flavours
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Lemon, Apple, Strawberry, Peach, Raspberry) (2, 5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelatine, Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrates (Carrot, Elderberry, Spirulina, Black Carrot, Safflower, Pumpkin, Apple, Blackcurrant, Radish), Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Dextrin

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 Da Breda,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 Da Breda,
  • Holland.
  • www.fruittella.com

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1691 kJ /400 kcal
Fat6,8 g
of which54 g
- saturates6,8 g
Carbohydrate83 g
Protein0,8 g
Salt 0,03 g
- sugars-

