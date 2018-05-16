Fruittella Juicy Chews 170G ..

Product Description
- Assorted Chewy Sweets with Strawberry, Orange and Lemon Flavours
- Fruit lovers inspired Fruittella to create delicious sweets made with fruit juice and natural flavours and colourings!
- Enjoy and share a fantastic fruity experience.
- With Fruit Juice
- Natural Colouring or Flavours
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange, Lemon, Strawberry) (3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelatine, Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrates (Carrot, Black Carrot, Elderberry), Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Dextrin
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 Da Breda,
- Holland.
Return to
- www.fruitella.com
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1691 kJ/400kcal
|Fat
|6,8 g
|-saturates
|6,8g
|Carbohydrate
|83 g
|- sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|0,8 g
|Salt
|0,03 g
|of which
|-
Using Product Information
