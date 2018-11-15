By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bud Light Beer 20X300ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Bud Light Beer 20X300ml
£ 12.00
£2.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Type: American Light Lager
  • ABV: 3.5%
  • Origin: St Louis, USA
  • Overall impression: A light, crisp and refreshing lager
  • Sometimes the ability to be light-hearted is the most important trait in the world. Bud Light helps bring lightness to moments that need it.
  • Our beer is a perfectly balanced light body lager with a hint of sweetness. It's pale golden colour is accompanied by a floral aroma and slightly hoppy, slightly malty and fresh yeasty notes.
  • Our Beechwood Aging process produces a light-bodied lager with a refreshing taste, a crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability.
  • Always brewed using the choicest hops, best barley malt, and rice
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
  • Learn more on www.Budlightbeer.co.uk or www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Food Pairing Recommendation
  • Due to Bud Light's crisp and relatively neutral taste, Bud Light should only be paired with low intensity foods or otherwise risks being lost or overpowered. Think salads and grilled white fish or chicken. Despite this, its refreshing nature and high carbonation does mean it can work with some rich and fatty foods as well.
  • Home-Run Pairing: Chicken Ceasar Salad
  • Bud Light's low intensity means it won't overpower salad leaves or grilled chicken and will allow you to enjoy every bite. However, its carbonation will help cut through the richness or the dressing and cleanse the palate after each mouthful. Its gentle grain and bready notes can also help accentuate these notes in croutons.
  • Pack size: 6000ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.1

ABV

3.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Back Panel

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20 x 300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 300ml
Energy 112kJ /336kJ /
(kJ / kcal)27kcal80kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates1.5g4.6g
of which sugars 0.5g1.4g
Protein 0.3g1.0g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Considering it is low calorie I like it. It is n

5 stars

Considering it is low calorie I like it. It is not the best tasting beer ever but it is good.

Usually bought next

Coors Light 20 X 330Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Offer

Corona Extra 12X330ml

£ 9.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Budweiser 20X300ml Bottle

£ 10.00
£1.67/litre

Offer

Bud Light Lager 15 X 440Ml

£ 12.50
£1.90/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here