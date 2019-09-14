Tesco Zesty Lemon Tarts 2 X 110G

Really disappointing - very little lemon flavour,
Really disappointing - very little lemon flavour, pastry was soft and tasteless and the tart left rather a odd flavour in you mouth. Definitely not recommend.
Blind baked pastry case? never!
I must be the most unluckiest shopper at Tesco,to choose cakes that are undercooked,my second this month, the pastry was disgusting,it was anemic and so mushy .It says blind baked for perfection ,the oven must have been off .This is my second experience this month with this problem. Surely they have a quality system to check baked products,so astonished it could happen again.
brought 01/02 not a four day window had todays date on them both packs
Yuk!
Bought this as a quick pudding option when a friend came to visit and thought it was horrible! Bland, not at all lemony, with soft pastry..yuk! In fact, when I took it out of the foil container, it bent straight in half because the pastry was so limp......