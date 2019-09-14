By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Zesty Lemon Tarts 2 X 110G

1(4)Write a review
Tesco Zesty Lemon Tarts 2 X 110G
£ 2.00
£0.91/100g
One tart
  • Energy1646kJ 394kcal
    20%
  • Fat22.4g
    32%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars21.7g
    24%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1496kJ / 358kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry shells with a lemon filling.
  • Zesty & Creamy Carefully baked for a golden shortcrust pastry. Our chefs have perfected a blind baked recipe over time. The pastry is baked until golden brown before adding the filling to give the perfect combination of firm bite and creaminess.
  • Zesty & creamy
  • Carefully baked for a golden shortcrust pastry
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice (10%), Double Cream (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Gelling Agents (Locust Bean Gum, Agar), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (110g)
Energy1496kJ / 358kcal1646kJ / 394kcal
Fat20.4g22.4g
Saturates9.8g10.8g
Carbohydrate37.8g41.6g
Sugars19.7g21.7g
Fibre1.1g1.2g
Protein5.3g5.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Really disappointing - very little lemon flavour,

1 stars

Really disappointing - very little lemon flavour, pastry was soft and tasteless and the tart left rather a odd flavour in you mouth. Definitely not recommend.

Blind baked pastry case? never!

1 stars

I must be the most unluckiest shopper at Tesco,to choose cakes that are undercooked,my second this month, the pastry was disgusting,it was anemic and so mushy .It says blind baked for perfection ,the oven must have been off .This is my second experience this month with this problem. Surely they have a quality system to check baked products,so astonished it could happen again.

brought 01/02 not a four day window had todays dat

1 stars

brought 01/02 not a four day window had todays date on them both packs

Yuk!

1 stars

Bought this as a quick pudding option when a friend came to visit and thought it was horrible! Bland, not at all lemony, with soft pastry..yuk! In fact, when I took it out of the foil container, it bent straight in half because the pastry was so limp......

