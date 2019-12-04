By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cream Cake Selection 6 Pack

Tesco Cream Cake Selection 6 Pack
£ 3.00
£0.50/each
One slice
  • Energy1042kJ 249kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars18.0g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ / 383kcal

Product Description

  • Selection pack containing: 2 Puff pastry slices filled with stabilised cream, a layer of strawberry conserve and topped with icing. 2 Doughnuts filled with stabilised cream and strawberry jam. 2 Choux pastry èclairs filled with stabilised cream and topped with Belgian chocolate fondant.
  • British Cream 2 Cream Slices, 2 Belgian Chocolate Éclairs and 2 Jam & Cream Doughnuts.
  • British Cream 2 Cream Slices, 2 Belgian Chocolate Éclairs and 2 Jam & Cream Doughnuts.
  • British cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

6 x Cream Cake Selection

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (65g)
Energy1603kJ / 383kcal1042kJ / 249kcal
Fat19.0g12.4g
Saturates10.6g6.9g
Carbohydrate48.3g31.4g
Sugars27.7g18.0g
Fibre1.2g0.8g
Protein4.0g2.6g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (36%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Strawberry Conserve (8%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Icing Sugar, Milk Proteins, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Glucose, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Colour (Carotenes), Palm Kernel Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (36%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Strawberry Conserve (8%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Icing Sugar, Milk Proteins, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Glucose, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Colour (Carotenes), Palm Kernel Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (65g)Per 100gOne slice (65g)
    Energy1603kJ / 383kcal1042kJ / 249kcal1603kJ / 383kcal1042kJ / 249kcal
    Fat19.0g12.4g19.0g12.4g
    Saturates10.6g6.9g10.6g6.9g
    Carbohydrate48.3g31.4g48.3g31.4g
    Sugars27.7g18.0g27.7g18.0g
    Fibre1.2g0.8g1.2g0.8g
    Protein4.0g2.6g4.0g2.6g
    Salt0.2g0.2g0.2g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    Information

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (71g)Per 100gOne doughnut (71g)
    Energy1330kJ / 317kcal945kJ / 225kcal1330kJ / 317kcal945kJ / 225kcal
    Fat14.4g10.2g14.4g10.2g
    Saturates6.6g4.7g6.6g4.7g
    Carbohydrate40.4g28.7g40.4g28.7g
    Sugars13.2g9.4g13.2g9.4g
    Fibre1.0g0.7g1.0g0.7g
    Protein6.0g4.3g6.0g4.3g
    Salt0.4g0.3g0.4g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (38%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dextrose, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (38%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dextrose, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne èclair (39g)Per 100gOne èclair (39g)
    Energy1558kJ / 374kcal608kJ / 146kcal1558kJ / 374kcal608kJ / 146kcal
    Fat24.8g9.7g24.8g9.7g
    Saturates11.9g4.6g11.9g4.6g
    Carbohydrate30.8g12.0g30.8g12.0g
    Sugars19.6g7.6g19.6g7.6g
    Fibre1.5g0.6g1.5g0.6g
    Protein6.1g2.4g6.1g2.4g
    Salt0.2g0.1g0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

