Tesco Cream Cake Selection 6 Pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ / 383kcal
Product Description
- Selection pack containing: 2 Puff pastry slices filled with stabilised cream, a layer of strawberry conserve and topped with icing. 2 Doughnuts filled with stabilised cream and strawberry jam. 2 Choux pastry èclairs filled with stabilised cream and topped with Belgian chocolate fondant.
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Net Contents
6 x Cream Cake Selection
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (65g)
|Energy
|1603kJ / 383kcal
|1042kJ / 249kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|48.3g
|31.4g
|Sugars
|27.7g
|18.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ / 383kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (36%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Strawberry Conserve (8%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Icing Sugar, Milk Proteins, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Glucose, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Colour (Carotenes), Palm Kernel Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.,
Typical Values Per 100g One slice (65g) Per 100g One slice (65g) Energy 1603kJ / 383kcal 1042kJ / 249kcal 1603kJ / 383kcal 1042kJ / 249kcal Fat 19.0g 12.4g 19.0g 12.4g Saturates 10.6g 6.9g 10.6g 6.9g Carbohydrate 48.3g 31.4g 48.3g 31.4g Sugars 27.7g 18.0g 27.7g 18.0g Fibre 1.2g 0.8g 1.2g 0.8g Protein 4.0g 2.6g 4.0g 2.6g Salt 0.2g 0.2g 0.2g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- 2 Cream Slices
- 2 Belgian Chocolate Eclairs
- 2 Jam & Cream Doughnuts
Typical Values Per 100g One doughnut (71g) Per 100g One doughnut (71g) Energy 1330kJ / 317kcal 945kJ / 225kcal 1330kJ / 317kcal 945kJ / 225kcal Fat 14.4g 10.2g 14.4g 10.2g Saturates 6.6g 4.7g 6.6g 4.7g Carbohydrate 40.4g 28.7g 40.4g 28.7g Sugars 13.2g 9.4g 13.2g 9.4g Fibre 1.0g 0.7g 1.0g 0.7g Protein 6.0g 4.3g 6.0g 4.3g Salt 0.4g 0.3g 0.4g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- 2 Cream Slices
- 2 Belgian Chocolate Eclairs
- 2 Jam & Cream Doughnuts
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (38%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dextrose, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin).,
Typical Values Per 100g One èclair (39g) Per 100g One èclair (39g) Energy 1558kJ / 374kcal 608kJ / 146kcal 1558kJ / 374kcal 608kJ / 146kcal Fat 24.8g 9.7g 24.8g 9.7g Saturates 11.9g 4.6g 11.9g 4.6g Carbohydrate 30.8g 12.0g 30.8g 12.0g Sugars 19.6g 7.6g 19.6g 7.6g Fibre 1.5g 0.6g 1.5g 0.6g Protein 6.1g 2.4g 6.1g 2.4g Salt 0.2g 0.1g 0.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
