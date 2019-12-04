Tesco 2 Chocolate Choux Buns

Light and delicious.
Light pastry, plenty of filling and very very tasty.
Taste is not quite as good as 2 other major superm
Taste is not quite as good as 2 other major supermarkets, but NEVER available online!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1454kJ / 350kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (42%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate (3.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dextrose, Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Wheat Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
This pack contains 2 servings
Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
2 x Choux Buns
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One choux bun (74g)
|Energy
|1454kJ / 350kcal
|1076kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|24.5g
|18.1g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|24.4g
|18.1g
|Sugars
|12.9g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.3g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
