Tesco Low Fat Tikka Masala Sauce 500G

Watery and tasteless
Unpleasant
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 202kJ / 48kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato (10%), Tomato Purée, Onions, Modified Maize Starch, Single Cream (Milk) (2%), Coriander, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ground Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cumin, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Onion Purée, Chilli Powder, Ground Ginger, Ground Cardamom, Paprika, Ground Cassia, Garlic Powder, Cumin Seed, Ground Fennel, Ground Clove, Ground Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Black Onion Seed.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (125g)
|Energy
|202kJ / 48kcal
|253kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
