Tesco Low Fat Tikka Masala Sauce 500G

Tesco Low Fat Tikka Masala Sauce 500G
£ 0.75
£0.15/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy253kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 202kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • A medium spiced creamy sauce with coriander.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Blended with a dash of cream and a touch of cumin for a warming sweetness.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato (10%), Tomato Purée, Onions, Modified Maize Starch, Single Cream (Milk) (2%), Coriander, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ground Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cumin, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Onion Purée, Chilli Powder, Ground Ginger, Ground Cardamom, Paprika, Ground Cassia, Garlic Powder, Cumin Seed, Ground Fennel, Ground Clove, Ground Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Black Onion Seed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy202kJ / 48kcal253kJ / 60kcal
Fat2.0g2.5g
Saturates0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate6.7g8.4g
Sugars2.5g3.1g
Fibre0.7g0.9g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Help other customers like you

