Tesco Low Fat Rogan Josh 500G

£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Medium spiced, tomato based sauce with onion.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Richly spiced with a tomato base, for a tangy mellow heat.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (33%), Tomato (29%), Water, Onion (8%), Coriander Leaf, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Red Chilli, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Ground Turmeric, Onion Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Cardamom, Ground Ginger, Paprika, Ground Cassia, Garlic Powder, Cumin Seed, Ground Fennel, Ground Cloves, Ground Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Black Onion Seed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy128kJ / 31kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.5g0.6g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.9g6.1g
Sugars2.5g3.1g
Fibre1.4g1.8g
Protein0.9g1.1g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Low calories yet still tasty

5 stars

Great to have found a curry sauce that is very low in calories that also as some taste! Well done, do this for some other curry sauces as well.

